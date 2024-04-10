Adopt a dog Sheffield: RSPCA shares adorable videos of rescue dogs ready to go to their forever home

Could you adopt one of these gorgeous pups?
By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
RSPCA Sheffield currently has nine dogs up for adoption - four of which have already been reserved.

Staff are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their new families.

They have recently shared video clips of Ayda, Denny, Coco and Brin - if any of them catch your eye, make sure to fill out the relevant form on their website.

You can also find even more cute videos of cats and other pups on their Facebook page.

