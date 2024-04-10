Adopt a dog Sheffield: RSPCA shares adorable videos of rescue dogs ready to go to their forever home
Could you adopt one of these gorgeous pups?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their new families.
They have recently shared video clips of Ayda, Denny, Coco and Brin - if any of them catch your eye, make sure to fill out the relevant form on their website.
You can also find even more cute videos of cats and other pups on their Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.