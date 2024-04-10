Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSPCA Sheffield currently has nine dogs up for adoption - four of which have already been reserved.

Staff are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their new families.

They have recently shared video clips of Ayda, Denny, Coco and Brin - if any of them catch your eye, make sure to fill out the relevant form on their website.