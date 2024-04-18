Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield assistance dog charity is ramping up its efforts to give unwanted dogs a second chance, by increasing its recruitment from rescue centres.

Support Dogs aims to bolster the number of rescue dogs it uses to help autistic children, adults with epilepsy, and adults with a physical disability to live safer and more independent lives.

The charity is a champion for dogs who need a second chance, having sourced one in four of their dogs since 1992 from rescue centres, pounds, or owners who cannot look after them anymore.

Bronte Craig, Support Dogs’ newly-appointed Rescue Recruitment and Assessor, with rescue dog Adam

Bronte Craig, the national charity’s new Rescue Recruitment and Assessor, said: “I think there’s a big misconception that unwanted pet dogs and rescue dogs are a lost cause or have a lot of behavioural issues and are a bit difficult to manage.

“What we can do as a charity is highlight that that’s not always the case. There are a lot of dogs with really great potential, and with the right training, they can potentially go on to do really incredible things.

“As a charity, we are able to offer that dog a second chance in a home environment where they are loved, really appreciated and well-cared for and on top of that, they are doing a job that’s purposeful and really enjoyable.”

Her newest recruit is Adam, a one-year-old yellow Labrador from Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies, who was rescued as a stray in the Midlands.

Bronte is also in touch with rescue centres to explain the initiative and build relationships.

Local and national rescue centres and dog donors preferably need to be within a two to three-hour radius of Support Dogs’ training centre in Brightside, Sheffield, although exceptions can be made for the right dog.

Adam was rescued as a stray in the midlands, before coming to Helping Yorkshire Poundies,

Criteria for dogs to be considered includes:

• Dogs aged one to four years old

• Most breeds, with some restrictions

• Confident, friendly with people

• Motivated by food/toys

• No aggression

• No possessiveness/resource guarding issues

• No health problems

• No major fears/phobias

• Friendly with other dogs, and also other animals

Bronte and Adam

Bronte is also busy sourcing volunteers to look after their rescue recruits outside office hours, when not in training.

Volunteer foster carers need to have the dog seven days a week, and to be at home the majority of the time.