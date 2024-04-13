Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rotherham dog rescue shelter has said it is struggling to find adoptive homes for four bulldog puppies aged two months old.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) said in a post on social media: “We are really struggling to find homes for them.

“All but one applicant who we have contacted so far has pulled out.”

Bunny (left) and Shrimp (right), at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

At the moment, the puppies are in foster with other dogs, cats and children.

All four are health checked, microchipped and have started their vaccination programs.

HYPS, who is also looking after mum Zena, is aiming to match the puppies to homes which will suit their emerging personalities.

Daffy, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

They said in a post on social media: “We are searching for bully breed-loving homes who have the time, patience and energy for these bundles of fun!” The litter of puppies will be medium to large sized American Bulldog crossbreeds when they are fully grown.

Percy, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

All the pups will need committed homes to give them the training and socialisation they need to be happy and confident “grown ups”.

Baby Bunny, the all-white pup, is the quietest of the group.

HYPS says she “takes a bit longer to get used to new environments, sights and sounds than her brothers and sisters.”

Zena, mum of the litter of puppies at Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

A quieter, experienced home would be perfect for her who will help minimise the chances of her getting overwhelmed out in the world.

If you think you could give one of these pups a home, see their page on HYPS’ website and fill in the online pre-adoption form to register your interest.