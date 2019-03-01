The police chief in charge of the derby day policing operation in Sheffield next week wants the city portrayed in a ‘positive light’.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “Nationally, attention will be on Sheffield because of this fixture. I want the city portrayed in a positive light.”

Police officers on duty ahead of a Sheffield derby last season

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Police warn of possible pub closures

Around 300 officers will be on duty for Monday's game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, with some bobbies drafted in from other forces to boost numbers on the frontline.

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Road closures announced to allow fans to board trams

The operation will run from the afternoon through to the early hours with the aim of keeping rival fans apart to reduce the potential for disorder.

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Drones to be used in policing operation at game for first time

Officers will gather at notorious flash points and drones will be used for the first time at a football match in South Yorkshire to monitor crowds of fans from the air.

Footage beamed to officers on the ground will allow officers to be deployed to where they are needed most.

Chf Supt Morley said: “In terms of events within the city the derby is possibly one of the most significant,” he said.

“It‘s possibly the event that means something to almost every one in the city.

“Most people have an allegiance to one team or the other.”

He said safety is the focus of the policing operation.

“From a policing perspective all I want to achieve is to make sure that everyone in the city can enjoy the event in a safe environment.

“Nationally, attention will be on Sheffield because of this fixture. I want the city portrayed in a positive light.”