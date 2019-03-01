A list of road closures has been released today to help fans plan their way home after the Sheffield derby next week.

Officers involved in planning the policing operation for Monday’s game at Hillsborough have asked for a number of roads to be closed for around 30 minutes after final whistle to allow trams to get fans away from the ground quickly.

A convoy of trams will be lined up ready to transport fans away from Hillsborough to reduce the risk of crowds gathering on the streets as they wait for the next tram to arrive.

The aim is to reduce the risk of rival fans clashing.

The following roads will be closed to traffic, but not to pedestrians:

Middlewood Road at the junction with Langsett Avenue.

Middlewood Road at the junction with Wadsely Lane.

Parkside Road at the junction with Catch Bar Lane towards Middlewood

Middlewood Road at the junction with Dixon Road

Middlewood Road at the junction with Leader Road

Minto Road at the junction with Leader Road

Langsett Road at the junction with Bradfield Road

Langsett Road at the junction with Holme Lane

Langsett Road at the junction with Ripley Street.

The Morrisons car park exit to Langsett Road will also be closed.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “Roads around the Middlewood tram stop will be closed for around 30 minutes after the game.

“This is to allow fans to leave the area much more quickly than normal.

“There will be a number of trams lined up ready to leave.”

Sheffield United fans will be asked to remain in the ground for around 10 minutes after the game to allow home supporters to disperse.

The move is aimed at keeping rival fans apart to reduce the risk of disorder.