A police warning has been issued that pubs could be closed if there is any sign of disorder before or after the Sheffield derby on Monday.

Pubs are due to open as normal for the game but all licensees have been visited ahead of the much anticipated fixture for police officers to stress the standards of behaviour expected on derby day.

Police vans parked up in Hillsborough at a previous Sheffield derby

CRIME: Killer who stabbed Sheffield man still walking the streets

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Police have issued this message to fans ahead of the game

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is overseeing the derby day policing operation, which will involve 300 officers, said all pubs have been visited in Hillsborough, the London Road area and in the city centre.

He said: “Pubs will be open as normal and we have visited all those in Hillsborough, in the London Road area and the city centre to reiterate the standards that they need to adhere to to minimise the risk of disorder.

“Last year there were some substantial problems in the London Road area and I want to avoid that this year.

“We will take positive action in any location if standards fall below what we expect, which could include closures.”

SHEFFIELD DERBY: Drones to be used in policing operation at game for first time

He said because the game is being played on a Monday night instead of a weekend, the expectation of the force is that the likelihood of disorder is much reduced.

“The decision to hold the game on a Monday rested with the league and Sky but we fed into that process and our preference was that it was held on a week day,” he said.

“There are many reasons but it reduces the possibility of issues before the game because although there will be some supporters will take the day off work that number will be much less than had the game been played at a weekend.

“Afterwards the expectation is that the general focus of most fans will be to go home and to get ready for work the next day.”