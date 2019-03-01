Drones are to be used in the policing operation at the Sheffield derby on Monday night, it has been revealed today.

The devices will be used in the sky around Hillsborough football stadium on Monday night to monitor the crowds as fans head to and from the ground when Sheffield Wednesday play Sheffield United in their second league meeting of the season.

Footage from the drones will be beamed to police chiefs on the ground to help with the deployment of officers to where they are needed most.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is overseeing the derby day policing operation, said the use of drones at the football match will be a first for South Yorkshire Police.

“This will be the first time we have used drones at a football match and they will be important in giving us an overview of the crowds on the ground to help with the efficiency and effectiveness of the policing operation,” he said.

“If there are signs of disorder we will be able to act quickly and appropriately.

“This is using technology in a very positive way and I hope the supporters that see them drones above them are reassured by that as they are to be used to help us ensure their safety and so that we can use the staff we have more efficiently.”

Around 300 police officers are involved in the derby day operation.