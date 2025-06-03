A councillor has insisted digging up a bike track in a Sheffield wood was not about “spoiling people’s fun.”

Barbara Masters said she regretted that the work in popular Bingham Park had been framed as “old against young.”

There has been a furious response online.

Coun Masters and 15 volunteers from Friends of the Porter Valley said they responded to a request from the city council’s Parks and Countryside service to remove an unofficial track in Trippet Wood, on a steep slope between Greystones Road and Highcliffe Road.

Coun Barbara Masters and volunteers digging up a bike track in Trippet Woods in Bingham Park, a nature reserve. | FOPV

The area is a designated ancient woodland and a nature reserve and the track had caused extensive damage to trees and archaeological features, she said.

Rangers put up ‘cease and desist’ notices a year ago but the track had expanded and work to remove it “was necessary.”

Ranger Matt and Friends of the Porter Valley volunteers at work in Trippet Wood. | FOPV

She added: “The work may be unsightly but will help undo a lot of the harm, allowing the woods to regenerate, and remove the danger speeding cyclists pose to other woods users.

“The action is not against young people, Parks and Countryside has a legal duty to maintain the woods.”

The Friends of the Porter Valley website said there were “large structures on a massive scale all the way up the hillside,” and “the devastation to the woodland is impossible to appreciate without actually seeing it.”

Friends of the Porter Valley at work restoring Trippet Woods after an unofficial bike track was constructed. | FOPv

The post also included a note it said was from the ranger service, stating: “Sheffield has a thriving, welcoming MTB (mountain biking) scene with plenty of chances to get involved in trail building and events.”

But scores of people criticised the work on a local Facebook group.

One said: “God forbid kids have fun doing something healthy. Let’s make them all go back inside and play on video games instead.”

A constructed ramp and jump and and an excavated pit in Trippet Woods. | fopv

Another said: “Absolutely appalling behaviour destroying something that so many put so much time, effort and heart into building. Something that promotes being outside, working as a team, using you body and being fit, developing biking skills in a new generation of Steve Peat's this city so proudly boasts about.”

A third posted: “S11 needs to be a place for young people as well as the elderly. It's not a museum. If kids want to build bike trails let them.”

Another said: “Retired do-gooding at its worst!”

And: “I believe that Barbara Masters, and FoPV should have consulted with Friends of Sheffield 11 (the Facebook group), before they unilaterally make the decision to destroy this bike track.

“I would assume that they are shocked at the response, they thought they were doing good. Sorry Barbara, I would suggest that you have got this one very wrong. You could always do a U-turn and help to reinstate it.”

Coun Masters said Friends of Porter Valley and Bingham Park Community Group had revamped two basketball courts and tennis courts nearby and were fundraising for a skate park.

In a post online she added: “What’s regrettable is that parks staff have been heavily involved in creating and managing official mountain bike trails and facilities across the city’s woodlands and countryside.

“They’ve worked with well-known organisations, supported fundraising, secured planning permissions and necessary surveys, and helped train volunteers in trail maintenance and management.

“There’s nothing to stop a bike group approaching them to ask what can be done, but none that I’ve suggested this to have yet done so.”