Residents are often seen feeding the ducks which live at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s Parks and Countryside Service said today that they had found a problem with a gate that is designed to control the flow of water out of the dam, which is causing a leak and letting water drain away. They say they were working hard to identify solutions for this to help retain water levels within the dam.

Worried parks officials say one of Sheffield's most popular beauty spots, Forge Dam, is losing water. A mum and daughter are pictured feeding the duck there

They said in a statement: "Please be aware that we have identified a leak at Forge Dam at the sluice gate which has caused a drop in the dam water level in this recent dry spell. This is an unintended consequence of the recently completed desilting works.

“The Parks and Countryside Service are working alongside other Sheffield City Council colleagues to investigate the best long term solution so that we can balance and sustain the flow of water from the dam particularly during extended periods of dry weather. A solution to the issue will take time to devise and implement.

“Please be assured that we will provide further updates during the course of this work and the water levels at the dam are being monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, silt was removed from the dam in lorry loads, with 250 loads, or 5,000 tonnes of silt expected to have been removed by the end of the operation funded by Friends of Porter Valley and a Defra grant.