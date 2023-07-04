Officials say water levels are falling at Forge Dam, and believe it has been caused by recent work that has been done at the site, near Fulwood. Forge Dam attracts thousands of visitors, and is even referred to in a song by Pulp, Wickerman, in which Jarvis Cocker sings about the cafe next to it.
Residents are often seen feeding the ducks which live at the site.
Sheffield’s Parks and Countryside Service said today that they had found a problem with a gate that is designed to control the flow of water out of the dam, which is causing a leak and letting water drain away. They say they were working hard to identify solutions for this to help retain water levels within the dam.
They said in a statement: "Please be aware that we have identified a leak at Forge Dam at the sluice gate which has caused a drop in the dam water level in this recent dry spell. This is an unintended consequence of the recently completed desilting works.
“The Parks and Countryside Service are working alongside other Sheffield City Council colleagues to investigate the best long term solution so that we can balance and sustain the flow of water from the dam particularly during extended periods of dry weather. A solution to the issue will take time to devise and implement.
“Please be assured that we will provide further updates during the course of this work and the water levels at the dam are being monitored.”
Last year, silt was removed from the dam in lorry loads, with 250 loads, or 5,000 tonnes of silt expected to have been removed by the end of the operation funded by Friends of Porter Valley and a Defra grant.
Friends of the Porter Valley said at the time that the dam was just becoming land because of the silt levels, adding that it was an old industrial site, and that 250 years ago the whole of the valley would have been clanging away, with forgers, steel workers, and cutlery works.