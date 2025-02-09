The custodians of one of Sheffield’s top tourist attractions are warning of another summer of disappointment despite a £500,000 restoration project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forge Dam is leaking but repairs cannot start until at least September due to legal issues and wildlife restrictions, according to the Friends of the Porter Valley.

It means islands of mud could appear in the 250-year-old pond if water levels drop very low, as they did last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Islands of mud could reappear at 250-year-old Forge Dam this summer due to a leak. | Anne LeSage

The site has a popular cafe and is rammed with people at weekends. The leak was discovered towards the end of a £500,000 de-silting and dam wall repair project in 2023, which the Friends spent 10 years raising money for.

FOPV chair, Ann LeSage, says an old sluice gate is broken and at times all of the Porter Brook goes down it.

She said: “We’ve never been able to celebrate all the hard work despite 10 years of raising money. I’m mortified at the result. People who love the area are miserable and angry at its appearance.”

Ann LeSage, chair of Friends of the Porter Valley at Forge Dam during the de-silting project, with Claire Watts, of Sheffield City Council. | National World

The Friends say the council has identified a repair contractor, ESH Civils, which will start exploratory works in front of the cafe from the end of February. There will be restrictions in the area for a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the Friends’ website warns of disappointment again this summer.

It states: “The final stages of the work cannot commence until September. This delay is due to various factors, such as the numerous legal hurdles ESH must navigate with The Environment Agency, the nesting season, and the need to protect cray fish below the spillway, which hinder such work from proceeding.

“Sadly, we must therefore prepare ourselves for the disappointment of witnessing the pond's significantly reduced level for another summer, if we experience another extended dry spell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council was less precise about when works would start. It says it is investigating and until the extent of repairs and the cost is known, it is unable to say how it will be paid for. But it says the dam is not a danger to people.

The 2022/23 improvement project included desilting works, dam will repairs and interpretation and access improvements, it says.