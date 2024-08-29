Sheffield flats: Twin towers with 753 apartments set to boost city centre population
The developments, facing each other on Tenter Street, will also help the city council reach its goal of having an extra 35,000 residents in the city centre between 2022 and 2039 to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.
One tower is on the site of the Sytner BWM car showroom on Broad Lane and will be 27-storeys, making it Sheffield’s second tallest building. Bricks Group of London was granted permission for 519 students beds in 2020. The requirement to solely have students has since been dropped.
The second tower will be 17-storeys and have 234 flats. Torsion Group of Leeds aims to complete the scheme in 2026.
Construction work is taking place as Tenter Street itself is being remodelled to make it more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists, including the loss of a lane for traffic.
