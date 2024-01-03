Sheffield crime: Police seize axe from car after pursuing burglary suspects through Meadowhead
Police said there had been a rise in burglaries in the south of Sheffield
Officers from South Yorkshire Police's road crime unit were out in Sheffield South following a recent rise in burglaries in the area.
The force's Operational Support Unit described how they were in the Meadowhead area when a chase broke out.