Police said there had been a rise in burglaries in the south of Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police seized an axe from a car after pursuing burglary suspects through Sheffield.

A police chase through Sheffield ended with the car being abandoned and officers finding an axe inside the vehicle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's road crime unit were out in Sheffield South following a recent rise in burglaries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force's Operational Support Unit described how they were in the Meadowhead area when a chase broke out.