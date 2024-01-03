News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: Police seize axe from car after pursuing burglary suspects through Meadowhead

Police said there had been a rise in burglaries in the south of Sheffield

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:27 GMT
Police seized an axe from a car after pursuing burglary suspects through Sheffield.

A police chase through Sheffield ended with the car being abandoned and officers finding an axe inside the vehicleA police chase through Sheffield ended with the car being abandoned and officers finding an axe inside the vehicle
Officers from South Yorkshire Police's road crime unit were out in Sheffield South following a recent rise in burglaries in the area.

The force's Operational Support Unit described how they were in the Meadowhead area when a chase broke out.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, January 1, the unit said: "Ford C Max reacts to colleagues before being abandoned nearby. "Occupants make good their escape on this occasion but vehicle seized. "An axe was also recovered from within vehicle."

