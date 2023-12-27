News you can trust since 1887
Here are the 15 streets hit hardest by burglars in Sheffield over the last 12 months

The list of the worst-hit Sheffield streets for burglary has been revealed, following data analysis from The Star.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 05:10 GMT

The Star can now reveal the 15 worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries over the last year.

Crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

The Star has analysed the last 12 months of released data for Sheffield, running from November 2022 to October 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

Pictured here are the worst 15 streets in Sheffield for burglaries

The highest number of reports of burglaries in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Woofindin Road, Fulwood, with 9

The second-highest number of reports of burglaries in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hendon Street, Handsworth, with 8

The joint third-highest number of reports of burglaries in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor, with 7

