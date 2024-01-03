The money is clawed back from drug dealers and organised criminals by putting a stop to their lives of luxury.

South Yorkshire Police says over £1million has been paid back by criminals during 2023 by putting a stop to their lives of luxury.

In total, £1,355,341.86 worth of Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation orders were issued throughout 2023, with an additional £772,350.03 in POCA civil forfeiture orders being obtained.

File photo. South Yorkshire Police claims it recovered over £1.3m from criminals during 2023 using Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation orders.

They would have included a number of drug dealers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, who were ordered to repay a combined £14,010 in November.

Michael Gobran, aged 31, of Philadelphia Gardens, Sheffield, was ordered to pay back £7,500 worth of additional money thanks to his crimes. He was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply cannabis in February, 2023.

Another order was made to 32-year-old Kyron Pointer, of St Philips Road, Sheffield, after he was jailed for three years for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, mainly heroin and cocaine. He was ordered to pay back nearly £4,000, after it was judged that he benefitted from an additional £7,000.

Head of asset recovery Laura Hough, from the Economic Crime Unit (ECU), explains: “Many people will think that our job is complete once we place criminals behind bars, but this isn’t the case.

“The ECU team works hard to ensure that criminals do not continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains, which often lead to a life of luxury. Criminals involved in organised crime can sometime see hundreds of thousands of pounds in financial gain, often buying second homes, luxury cars and expensive clothes and possessions.

”The payback scheme was developed by the Home Office, encouraging law enforcement organisations to go after criminals’ assets after they have received a sentencing. The money received from confiscation orders is paid back into the Home Office law enforcement schemes and the force in which captured the criminal."