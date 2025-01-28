Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council is set to spend up to £171,000-a-year ‘to make Sheffield shine brighter’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is recruiting a director of strategy and communications on up to £99,000-a-year and a head of communications on up to £71,000-a-year.

But the wage bill could be higher, both job adverts state: “Market supplement possible for exceptional candidates”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council is advertising for two PR experts | SCC

In December, The Star reported the city council had made £22.4m savings in a bid to close a £34m funding gap. In 2024, it had to use £26.1m of its reserves, plus £7.9m housing benefit subsidy provision, to make ends meet, which meant its financial reserves ‘had essentially run out’.

Meanwhile, council tenants will have to cough up more as rents increase by 2.7 per cent later this year and the bill for the backlog of repairs to Sheffield Council buildings is set to reach £350 million.

The director of strategy and communications job advert states: “We’ll look to you to scan the horizon, identify evolving opportunities and new ideas, and bring the best of them back home to Sheffield.”

The head of communications job will be accountable for “deftly responsive tactical activity”.

Both adverts also state: “This vital role is going to make Sheffield shine brighter.”