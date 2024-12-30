Sheffield Council leader optimistic city can ‘turn the corner’ now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an end-of-the-year interview, the leader of Sheffield City Council talked about the year behind and ahead of us, including the good, the bad and the ugly.

Following a tumultuous year in Sheffield and the country, Councillor Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, had a lot to look back on – from a solid local election performance in May and a massive win in July to a tough second half of the year.

However, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that while a “huge amount has happened” in 2024, Sheffield is in “an increasingly confident place”.

He said: “In the 20 years of living in the city, I often felt frustrated we haven’t acted or thought like a major city and I feel as we end this year we look confidently into 2025 making big plans for growing our housing in the city, growing our economy, bringing our buses back under public control, making sure we’re modernising in which the council works.

“I think there is a lot to be optimistic about as we are stepping in a new year.”

Coun Hunt praised the new government for valuing, understanding and respecting local government which “for the last 14 years, before the summer, wasn’t the case”.

When asked about the year the Labour Party has had, he said it was a “good year”.

Sheffield Labour won five new seats at the local elections in May. Furthermore, two months later, Keir Starmer became the Prime Minister while Labour won six out of six parliamentary seats in Sheffield.

However, five months in and the polls are showing a different picture, with Labour losing support up-and-down the country.

The first months with the riots, the decision on the winter fuel allowance, the new budget… the narrative has changed and people are angry and, or, disappointed in what has happened.

Coun Hunt said people should be “very angry” about the inheritance the Conservatives left.

He added: “They left a £22billion black hole in the public finances, they left our public services on their knees and they left us with 14 years of low-wage growth and very little growth in the economy.

“People are rightly fed up with not being listened to, that’s why they voted the Conservatives out and now we have a Labour government which is committed to getting the houses built we need, making sure we rebuild our public services and we get our public finances on a stable footing.

“That means difficult decisions have had to be made but this is about fixing the foundations of the 14 years of Tory incompetence and chaos.”

But is Labour listening to the people? Are the foundations really being fixed? Are the promises being kept?

Sheffield Labour only came in third in a recent by-election. It looks like people are not angry with the Conservatives anymore – they are angry with Labour.

In Woodhouse, Reform UK was 10 votes away from sending its first councillor to Sheffield Town Hall.

Coun Hunt said he has had the whole year on the doorstep listening to people and he can safely say that people want well-funded local, public services, including better local transport, more jobs, better wages and homes.

“It’s a night and day for me, as a council leader, being able to work with a Labour government that is focused on those priorities,” he added.

He also admitted that the result in Woodhouse was “disappointing”.

The last few months have been tough for the government and Labour as their decision to cut the winter fuel allowance for millions ruled the news for weeks if not months.

Coun Hunt reiterated that they have had to make difficult decisions due to the last government’s approach to finances but added they are “providing real help to people in the city”.

He said: “There is an above-average increase in the national living wage, the biggest ever increase in carers’ allowance, making sure we do everything we can to help those on pension credit.

“This is providing practical support to have more money in people’s pockets.”

What about the calls for taxing the rich, instead? Why hit those in need, the elderly, for example?

Coun Hunt said people should direct their anger toward the “dire inheritance that we picked up from the Conservatives who let this country and city down”.

He said: “People who should be apologising are Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron.”

Has Coun Hunt had any frustrations with the current government, though?

He said his only frustration was that “we were not in power sooner”.

Coun Hunt said as a council leader he has had more done in the five months with the new government than in years with the previous one and now there is a genuine partnership between council leaders and the government something that was not the reality under the Tories.

When it comes to council finances, the LDRS reported that the council was in an “uncomfortable situation”.

Are we in Section 114, effective bankruptcy, territory?

Coun Hunt said we are “not anywhere near”.

He admitted that they were in a difficult situation but added the council was “hammered” under the Tories.

“I’m optimistic that we’re able to turn the corner,” he said.

The interview was carried out before the government’s new finance settlement announcement but Coun Hunt was hopeful the country was moving towards a “fairer funding” arrangement for local authorities.

He said under the Tories affluent places did better and “we need to reverse that situation”.

In October, Sheffield Council announced an equal pay review, something that basically pushed Birmingham City Council to go bankrupt.

Coun Hunt said the two cases are entirely different as “we’re working incredibly constructively with our trade unions and staff”.

He added: “Every role in the council will be assessed to make sure people are paid fairly for the work they do and every role is graded appropriately. That work is taking place and it’s going to be conducted in the next couple of years so it’s not possible to put a figure on it.

“But I can assure you that we have the resources to support that equal pay process.”

Fargate is in the news every year in Sheffield and it’s not changed in 2024 – the revamp is hit with delays and rising costs, even the Christmas light switch-on was cancelled again.

What is happening?

Coun Hunt said inflation puts the costs up and weather doesn’t help either but works are scheduled to be concluded in February.

It’s been a long and tough year in Sheffield. What is it that Coun Hunt is proud of?

He mentioned the award-winning Heart of the City project, Cambridge City Collective being busy everyday, Leah’s Yard becoming a new thriving community of makers and more and more.

“The hoardings are gone down, buildings have gone up, shops, bars and offices are opening up and Sheffield City Centre this Christmas is looking great,” Cllr Hunt said.

What is it in 2025 for Sheffield?

Coun Hunt is “really excited” about the work in Attercliffe where the first stages of a development with 1,000 new homes is now being underway.

He said the tender is now live for Furnace Hill and Neepsend where a brand new neighbourhood is being created.

Also, the funding for the redevelopment of Parkwood Springs has also been confirmed and the

He added: “So right across the city, that’s not including the work that is taking place at Stocksbridge where the new community facilities will start in 2025, there is a huge amount of change and regeneration.”