Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new council-owned company backed with £105m in public cash is controversially set to take over the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport after attempts to find a private operator to run the site themselves failed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council has established a company called FlyDoncaster Limited to manage the airport and intends to lend it over £100m.

The authority has told The Yorkshire Post a private operator will “work alongside the council” after a new Government report revealed attempts to find an operator to take over the site themselves had failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said it was hoped the airport, which closed in late 2022, would be operational again by spring 2026 citing negotiations with an unnamed operator.

But a newly-published report by the Government’s Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) has revealed attempts to find a private operator have not succeeded at this point.

City of Doncaster Council has now established a company called FlyDoncaster Limited to operate the airport. The council intends to provide taxpayer-funded £105.2m low-interest loans to the company.

The SAU report states: “There was also a competitive procurement process to identify a private investor/operator, and that although ultimately unsuccessful, this process helped to identify the best subsidy design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that the low rate of the loans equates to an effective grant to the new company of £89.7m.

It is intended there would be two loans – one of £60.6m for “start-up and other costs” repayable over 50 years and a further £44.6m for rent deferral paid back over 25 years.

The council argues that reopening the airport will be worth billions to the local economy, create over 4,000 direct jobs and be a catalyst for the regeneration of the surrounding area.

The SAU’s report is non-binding but has identified six areas for improvement in the council’s assessment of compliance with subsidy rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the points states: “The assessment should explain why the council chose to create a new special purpose vehicle to reopen and operate the airport, rather than other options, such as delivery by a private operator.”

Concerns were also raised about the need for clearer explanations on passenger growth forecasts, the impact on competitors and potential negative consequences from the subsidy. It also calls for further explanation as to why the proposed deal involves no payment of rent on the site for 10 years.

Details about the new council-owned company to operate the airport have not previously been publicised by the local authority.

At a South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority meeting in November, a paper discussing reopening the airport did note “the potential need for public subsidy of c. £105m” but did not go into further detail. The same report gave December as the timeline for “conclusion of commercial negotiation with preferred bidder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the new SAU report states: “The council and a potential private operator tried to secure external private investment to reduce the size of the subsidy, but these efforts were unsuccessful."

The report stated while two proposals by commercial operators had reached a final tender stage “neither was considered viable”; leading to the need for the subsidy.

The report also reveals that rival airport operators, including Leeds Bradford Airport, have raised concerns about the “proportionality” of the intended funding and questioned whether more public cash would be needed.

The SAU report said: "Leeds Bradford Airport submitted a report which said that achieving passenger volumes at or above previous levels seen by the airport would be difficult, and that the level of the proposed subsidy was unlikely to lead to a viable airport over the longer term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that Regional & City Airports, which operates flights from sites including Coventry and Norwich, said that “additional subsidy is likely to be required given the airport’s historical financial performance”.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: "The submission of the proposed subsidy to the Government’s Subsidy Advice Unit to support the reopening of the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport is another key milestone reached. The overall tone of the report is a positive one and acknowledges that the council has considered options for reopening the airport in Spring 2026 and why public funding is an appropriate mechanism to consider.

“We recognise that there are some points raised in the SAU report for further consideration which will be responded to as part of our ongoing planning. This will be subject to further reports by the council in due course.

"We have established a limited company, FlyDoncaster which is wholly owned by the council, to manage the airport which will partner with an airport operator after we finalise the required contractual and legal matters. We will announce further details of this arrangement in the near future.”