Rent goes up for Sheffield Council tenants while hundreds of homes to be lost due to right-to-buy this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council tenants in Sheffield will have to cough up more money as rents for a number of properties will increase later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources policy committee has decided to approve the recommendations to increase rent and service charges for council tenants from April.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the proposal included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rents for all council dwellings are increased by 2.7 per cent in line with the Regulator of Social Housing’s Rent Standard of September 2024’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) + 1%

Council tenants in Sheffield will have to cough up more money as rents for a number of properties will increase later this year.

Rents for temporary accommodation are increased by 2.7 per cent

Garage rents for garage plots and sites are increased by 2.7 per cent

The sheltered housing service charge is increased by 1.7 per cent

The burglar alarm charge is increased by 1.7 per cent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The furnished accommodation charge is increased by 1.7 per cent

The council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan sets out how the estimated £187million income, predominately from tenant rents, will be spent on delivering repairs, capital improvements and tenant services to more than 38,000 council homes across the city during 2025/26.

At a strategy and resources policy meeting yesterday (January 22), Ajman Ali from Sheffield City Council told members that the additional revenue from rents and service charges would generate more than £5million.

He said some of this income would be used to invest into the repair service, deal with overdue works, provide additional capacity, tackle damp and mould, provide fire and gas safety works, electrical works and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ali said they expect to see a “net decrease” in the number of council homes over the next 30 years and also expect to lose around 800 homes to right-to-buy over the next 12 months.

During the discussion, Cllr Kurtis Crossland noted that the council had previously stated that it would reduce overdue housing repairs to zero by June this year “yet this report has no mention of that”.

He asked Mr Ali whether the council was still on target.

Mr Ali said they were working hard to reduce the numbers and the intention is there.