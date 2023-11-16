Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the pieces are in place for Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 to open today - now it just needs the people.

The Big Wheel is up, the log cabins are ready and the Alpine Bars are stocked with mulled wine and hot chocolate to welcome customers starting from 10am today (November 16).

Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 opens today at 10am, with three festive bars and over 50 log cabins ready to cheer visitors until December 24.

There may not be a Christmas lights switch-on event this year in Sheffield city centre, but all the more reason to get into the swing of things by making the most of the market instead.

Opening hours this year will be 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto, or festive food from the vendors.

The market is spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

The council reports four out of five of the market's traders are made up of local businesses.