Where has the time gone - there are just two sleeps to go!

The Big Wheel is up, the log cabins are arriving in force and the Alpine Bars are finished - Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 is taking shape.

There are just two sleeps to go until the annual festive market launches on Thursday, November 16.

It won't be long now until 50-plus log cabins run by local traders are open for business and the three Alpine bars are open for hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream at all times of the day.

It may be bittersweet for some as this year will not see an official lights switch-on in Sheffield due to the works on Fargate.

In any case, there are just two days to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or festive food from the vendors, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

See our gallery below to see how the market is coming together.

Opening hours this year will be 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.