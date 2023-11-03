Just 14 sleeps to go until the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023.

The first of three Alpine Lodges has made an early appearance in the city centre ahead of the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023.

The double-decker centrepiece of the annual attraction has arrived on the Peace Gardens, marking the countdown of just 14 days until the Christmas Market opens.

The council has confirmed its single-storey cousins on The Moor and Fargate will be returning this year as well, where customers will be able to buy hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream at all times of the day.

It may be bittersweet for some as this year will not see an official lights switch-on in Sheffield due to the works on Fargate.

In any case, there are just two weeks to wait until to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or cozy drinks at three Alpine Bars, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where and when is Sheffield Christmas Market 2023, and when will it be open?

Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 will rung from November 16 through to December 24, meaning there are just two weeks to go.

Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 will open on November 16, 2023, and run until December 24.

It comes after a slip-up led to the wrong date - November 18 - being published on the council's official page, but the proper date has now been confirmed.

Opening hours will be 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, there was some disruption during the tenancy of the Shipping Container Park which meant the market also stretched onto The Moor and The Big Wheel was relocated to outside the escalator for The Light cinema.

However, due to the ongoing works to renovate Fargate, the market - and The Big Wheel - will return to The Moor this year as well.

What is there to do at Sheffield Christmas Market?

Sheffield Christmas Market is a shopping experience where four out of five of its traders are made up of local businesses.

This market has grown from a handful of stalls to a range of over 50 log cabins, supported by Santa's Grotto, a Big Wheel ride and several cozy Alpine bars for mulled wine and hot chocolate.

This year, three Alpine bars will be found on Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and on The Moor.

Other treats include a traditional German sausage grill, Yorkshire pudding Wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and many other food and drink experiences.