News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Buyers with 'leisure interests' set to bid for Hagg Wood in Sheffield's greenbelt

The popular woodland is crossed by paths linking the city with the Peak District

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 05:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular woodland in Sheffield’s green belt is set to be auctioned off and potential buyers with ‘leisure and nature’ interests have already shown an interest.

Hagg Wood in the Rivelin Valley is described as 2.8 acres of mature broadleaf wood that links the city to the Peak District. It is in the Sandygate area above the A57 Manchester Road, close to Valleyside Garden Centre and Hallamshire Golf Club, and backing on to Burnt Stones Grove.

Hagg Wood is popular with walkers.Hagg Wood is popular with walkers.
Hagg Wood is popular with walkers.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

It is in the November 8 sale at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson with a guide price of £15,000.

Adrian Little, from Mark Jenkinson, said: “This is an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire almost three acres of mature deciduous woodland, on the north-western fringes of Sheffield.

“We’ve had interest in the land from potential buyers with leisure and nature interests, however there could also be an opportunity for a business to manage and improve the woods as a carbon offsetting programme.”

Related topics:Green BeltSheffieldNatureMark JenkinsonPeak District