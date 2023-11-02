The popular woodland is crossed by paths linking the city with the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular woodland in Sheffield’s green belt is set to be auctioned off and potential buyers with ‘leisure and nature’ interests have already shown an interest.

Hagg Wood in the Rivelin Valley is described as 2.8 acres of mature broadleaf wood that links the city to the Peak District. It is in the Sandygate area above the A57 Manchester Road, close to Valleyside Garden Centre and Hallamshire Golf Club, and backing on to Burnt Stones Grove.

Hagg Wood is popular with walkers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is in the November 8 sale at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson with a guide price of £15,000.

Adrian Little, from Mark Jenkinson, said: “This is an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire almost three acres of mature deciduous woodland, on the north-western fringes of Sheffield.