Buyers with 'leisure interests' set to bid for Hagg Wood in Sheffield's greenbelt
The popular woodland is crossed by paths linking the city with the Peak District
A popular woodland in Sheffield’s green belt is set to be auctioned off and potential buyers with ‘leisure and nature’ interests have already shown an interest.
Hagg Wood in the Rivelin Valley is described as 2.8 acres of mature broadleaf wood that links the city to the Peak District. It is in the Sandygate area above the A57 Manchester Road, close to Valleyside Garden Centre and Hallamshire Golf Club, and backing on to Burnt Stones Grove.
It is in the November 8 sale at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson with a guide price of £15,000.
Adrian Little, from Mark Jenkinson, said: “This is an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire almost three acres of mature deciduous woodland, on the north-western fringes of Sheffield.
“We’ve had interest in the land from potential buyers with leisure and nature interests, however there could also be an opportunity for a business to manage and improve the woods as a carbon offsetting programme.”