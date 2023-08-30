Helen, mum of one-year-old Sheffield Children’s patient Sophia, said: “As well as having seen the impact of RSV on a friend’s baby who sadly died, the research said it might be able to help limit hospital admissions, so that was all the motivation that I needed to be a part of this study.”

Patients at Sheffield Children’s have taken part in a multi-country trial of a new drug which reduces hospital admissions of babies infected with a common respiratory infection by 83%.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infects nearly all babies before their second birthday. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but for some it can cause severe lung problems like bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Helen, mum of one-year-old Sheffield Children’s patient Sophia, said: “When Sophia was eight months old she contracted enterovirus, which later became viral meningitis. It got to the point where we weren’t sure if she was going to pull through. It began from a respiratory infection that got out of hand.

Sophia has been less frequently unwell since having her RSV injection

The ‘Harmonie’ study found a dose of the new treatment, Nirsevimab, to be safe and effective against RSV, and reduce the chance of them ending up in hospital with chest problems by 83%.

Helen added: “Prior to the study, Sophia was pretty much ill all the time with something. Things don’t seem to escalate to the point where she’s really poorly like they used to.

“I am so grateful that Sophia and I could be a part of this study. I want to protect her against everything possible, and to hopefully help others in the process too.”

Helen with her baby Sophia

Nirsevimab been granted marketing authorisation in the EU, UK and Canada, for the prevention of RSV in newborns and infants through their first RSV season, which is typically the autumn and winter months.

Dr Kelechi Ugonna, Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Sheffield Children’s, added: “It’s great that there is another effective treatment to reduce the risks associated with this virus in babies.

“Following this study, it is likely that this treatment will become more widely available for infants and therefore reduce the number of those who get unwell with RSV and have to come into hospital.

It’s really great that Sheffield Children’s has been able to contribute to this international research study that will have such a positive impact on the health of infants and children.”

More than 8,000 infants across Europe took part in the Harmonie study, with data collected during the 2022-23 RSV season.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi have developed the drug, which is the first single-dose treatment against RSV.