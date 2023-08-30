It's only a few days to go until it's time to go back to school - time to get the uniforms in ahead of September.

It couldn't last forever - the summer holidays are coming to an end and kids head back to school this week.

It’s no secret that “back to school” can be a pricey business, especially when it comes to school uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the Children’s Society found that parents are spending an average of £422 a year on secondary school uniforms and around £287 on primary uniforms for their little ones.

Some schools even request that parents buy full uniform sets with school logos on each item, including socks and costs can quickly add up. An analysis by The Star showed how the cost of buying even one of every compulsory branded item from Sheffield's secondary schools can cost £90 per child.

To help curb the cost of the back-to-school shop, here are the eight cheapest places to buy your children's school uniform in Sheffield according to data gathered by Which?

The analysis looks at the cost of set items across different stores - 2x pinafore dresses, 2x polo shorts, 2x skirts, 2x sweatshirts, 2x boys' trousers, and 2x girls' trousers.