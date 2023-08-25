NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is one of only 10% of care boards in England to pay for more than one full cycle of IVF.

A new government report shows huge disparities in NHS-funded in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) across England, with South Yorkshire being one of the best regions.

NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (SYICB) makes decisions on regional NHS funding, based on the patient population’s needs.

The quality and quantity of NHS-funded treatment as well as the private care available makes South Yorkshire the second-best region in England for IVF according to Postpartum Plan.

SYICB will fund two full cycles of IVF, making it one of only 10% of ICBs to pay for more than one full cycle.

For South Yorkshire same-sex female couples to be eligible, they must undergo six cycles of artificial insemination (IUI), a simpler form of fertility treatment than IVF. South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Somerset are the only ICBs which will fund the required IUI.

30 other ICBs require same-sex couples to pay for IUI before they can enter the NHS-funded pathway. Some couples have to pay between £700 and £1,600 for each round of IUI, up to 12 times, before being eligible for IVF on the NHS

People must be between the ages of 18-42 to undergo NHS-funded IVF in South Yorkshire. All ICBs have an upper age limit, with 42 being the highest, and 39 being the lowest.

SYICB requires both partners to be childless in order to be eligible for NHS funding. This is fairly common among ICBs, although some require just one of the partners to not have any children.