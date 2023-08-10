The 36-year-old will move into her sister’s house when she leaves hospital, due to a lack of available council housing.

Sheffield mum-of-three Amy McMillan, who is being evicted from her home of 10 years, underwent an emergency C-section on July 23 when her baby stopped moving due to stress.

When her baby girl is well enough to leave Jessop Hospital, the 36-year-old will move into her sister’s house due to a lack of available council housing.

Amy said: “It feels like the council are not taking me seriously. I do believe the stress on me contributed to Taevia being so premature.

“I don't put the kids in the bath at home because some of the ceiling has fallen in, I have to take them to my sister’s or mum’s. The double glazing has gone too, and it’s going to start getting cold. I can’t take a premature newborn into that environment.”

Amy's older daughters, Vienna and Evannah, are aged 9 and 6.

Amy's landlord served her a Section 21 eviction notice at the end of last year because he wants to sell his property, which means Amy has until mid-October to move out.

She has repeatedly been sent links to private rental housing by her housing support officer at the council, with the rent being significantly higher than her budget.

“We went through my incomings and outgoings, and she said it herself that I only have £30 spare a month,” Amy said.

Amy McMillan, 36, with her two-week-old newborn

She added: “It didn’t matter how much I told her I couldn’t afford the rent. I haven’t got the extra £250 I would need for the private places she’s sending me. It makes you feel like it's your fault just because you can't take a £750 house.”

Amy was given a bidding number which allows her to bid on council properties at the end of July, but has been placed in Band D for people with “general needs” meaning that those with priority in A-C bands will have successful bids first.

She said: “I can bid at midnight, and by the next day, there will be 300 people above me. And because I only got put on the list a few weeks ago, I get pushed right to the bottom.”

Amy has been told that her baby should be able to go home early next week, from August 14.

She is hoping for council housing that she can afford close to areas such as Shiregreen, Parson’s Cross or Hillsborough, where she will be near enough to her sister and mum to reach them on a bus.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing for housing and neighbourhood services, said: "We are aware of Amy's situation and have been speaking with her again today to look into all of the available options.