BOSH! Sheffield cheffing sensations return with sixth cookbook

The social media and publishing stars are back

By David Walsh
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

They met at High Storrs School in Sheffield aged 11 -  today they have sold more than 1m cookbooks and sell products in major supermarkets around the world.

BOSH! are cheffing sensations and social media stars Henry Firth and Ian Theasby and they have just released a cookbook which aims to show how veggie dishes can look, feel and taste just like meat. It has chapters focusing on poultry, beef, pork, lamb, seafood, cheese, and desserts.

The pair’s first book, BOSH!, in 2018, is reportedly the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time. They also say they have garnered 2bn views across their social media platforms - their YouTube channel alone has a 230,000 subscribers - and they are stars of ITV series 'Living on the Veg'.

MEAT is their sixth book and promises ‘big show-stopping dishes’ including crispy Korean-Style chicken wings, ultimate bolognese, Greek and Tuscan tuna pasta salad, chorizo mac and cheese, heart halloumi salad and sausage party pizza. It comes as one survey showed 47 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds don’t eat meat.

