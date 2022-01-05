Veganuary 2022: Sheffield vegan chefs BOSH reveal all about their new budget cookbook

Henry and Ian's new cookbook shows that vegan cooking doesn't have to be expensive.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who met at High Storrs School aged just 11, now host a successful YouTube channel, BOSH.TV, which has over 200,000 subscribers and have just released their sixth cookbook.

BOSH! on a Budget follows their best-selling debut in 2018 and includes more than 100 delicious vegan recipes that won’t break the bank.

Speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph about their new book on a Zoom call, the pair said: “We have been through Covid and lockdown and it has been a struggle.

The pair said that the vegan scene in Sheffield has vastly improved over the years, with more venues to choose from.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to help people through that.

"There are quite a few misconceptions about vegan food - that it is not very tasty and that it takes ages to cook, then there is the myth that vegan food has to be expensive.

"You are just using fruits and vegetables and grains - you can really save the pennies - it only gets expensive when you start buying certain products where it’s a fiver for a burger.

“This might be the best book we have done yet.

One of the recipes from the book, which is on sale now, for Turkish pide

"There’s a nice variety of dishes - some are super super simple and some aren’t - it means that everybody. no matter how good they are at cooking can try something and provide food that everybody wants to eat.”

The number of vegans in the UK quadrupled between 2014 and 2019, and vegan restaurants have also become more common nationally and in Sheffield to keep up with the rise in demand.

This month, the Veganuary movement will also encourage more people to try going plant-based through January.

Henry and Ian added: “The vegan scene is night and day different from when we put out our first book. We first went vegan about six and a half years ago - people asked us questions about why we wanted to stop eating meat but now more and more people have come around to the idea.

BOSH! On a Budget is the sixth vegan cookbook written by Henry and Ian.

"It is a fantastic vegan scene in Sheffield.

"Make no Bones is amazing. The Old House pub has gone vegan recently - that used to be a pie house. Sheffield is a really great example of cities in the north of England embracing veganism with open arms. Maybe we should open a restaurant of our own in Sheffield!”

You can buy BOSH! on a Budget from Waterstones now, priced £8.50.

