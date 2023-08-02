News you can trust since 1887
Students at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, for the Myers Grove School Y11 leaving prom in 2004Students at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, for the Myers Grove School Y11 leaving prom in 2004
Students at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, for the Myers Grove School Y11 leaving prom in 2004

Sheffield retro: Back in time to school proms of the 90s and 2000s, including Myers Grove and Chaucer School

There are plenty of sharp suits, elegant dresses and stretch limousines on display in these photos from schools across Sheffield.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

It is one of the biggest nights of any young person's life.

The school prom is a chance to let your hair down with friends as you celebrate some of the best (or worst) years of your life in style before embarking on a new phase in your life.

These retro photos show students doing just that at schools around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s, with plenty of sharp suits, elegant dresses and stretch limousines on display.

The schools featured include Myers Grove, Sheffield High, Chaucer, High Storrs, Silverdale, Notre Dame and King Edward VII, with many of the balls taking place at the much-missed Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe.

Francis Yarlett, Tanzela Ali and Alice Semion at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007

1. Sheffield High School Prom

Francis Yarlett, Tanzela Ali and Alice Semion at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007

Matthew Gibson, Andrew Wright, Katie Winslow and Benjamin Haigh at the High Storrs School Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega, Sheffield, in 2003

2. High Storrs Prom

Matthew Gibson, Andrew Wright, Katie Winslow and Benjamin Haigh at the High Storrs School Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega, Sheffield, in 2003

Kirsty Odling, Megan Croft, Anya Thomson and Jen Chapman at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007

3. Sheffield High School Prom

Kirsty Odling, Megan Croft, Anya Thomson and Jen Chapman at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007

Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce at the Sheffield High School Prom at Bladwins Omega in 2005

4. Sheffield High School Prom

Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce at the Sheffield High School Prom at Bladwins Omega in 2005

