There are plenty of sharp suits, elegant dresses and stretch limousines on display in these photos from schools across Sheffield.

It is one of the biggest nights of any young person's life.

The school prom is a chance to let your hair down with friends as you celebrate some of the best (or worst) years of your life in style before embarking on a new phase in your life.

These retro photos show students doing just that at schools around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s, with plenty of sharp suits, elegant dresses and stretch limousines on display.

The schools featured include Myers Grove, Sheffield High, Chaucer, High Storrs, Silverdale, Notre Dame and King Edward VII, with many of the balls taking place at the much-missed Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe.

1 . Sheffield High School Prom Francis Yarlett, Tanzela Ali and Alice Semion at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007 Photo Sales

2 . High Storrs Prom Matthew Gibson, Andrew Wright, Katie Winslow and Benjamin Haigh at the High Storrs School Sixth Form Prom at Baldwins Omega, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield High School Prom Kirsty Odling, Megan Croft, Anya Thomson and Jen Chapman at the Sheffield High School Prom in 2007 Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield High School Prom Nina Jiang, Gabrielle Thambirajah, Alexandra Holland and Sarah Bruce at the Sheffield High School Prom at Bladwins Omega in 2005 Photo Sales

