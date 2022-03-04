Vegan food: The best Sheffield restaurants, as chosen by vegan city chefs and YouTube stars BOSH!
With 2.5 billion YouTube viewers, Sheffield vegan chefs BOSH! are the go-to experts for foodies.
And in an exclusive interview with The Star, Ian Theasby and Henry Firth praised the choice on offer in their home city, picking their six favourites.
The pair, who met at High Storrs school, praised the trailblazing Blue Moon Cafe on St James Street in the city centre. It was one of the first eateries to offer vegan food and has continued to delight diners.
The BOSH! boys like the vegan tacos at Pina in Kelham Island and the vegan offerings at Old House on Devonshire Street in the city centre.
Then there’s Ambulo in the Millennium Gallery, Sorting Office on Ecclesall Road and Make No Bones on Hick Street in Neepsend.
Ian says: “I think culturally Sheffield is a well-tuned city, you can tell that from the music and the nightclubs, the attitude to cool things.
“When the vegan thing started to get popular, a lot of Sheffielders jumped on it quickly.”
Read the full interview with Ian and Henry in The Star on March 12 in the Sheffield Weekend section.