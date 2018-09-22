Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: everything we know so far

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following an assault at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield.

Here is what we know so far.

Police at the scene of the fatal assault at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield

Where and when did the assault happen?

Officers were called yesterday evening at around 9.20pm to reports of a man being assaulted outside the Cineworld cinema at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield.

What do we know about the victim?

He has not been named yet but police say he is believed to be in his 20s. Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination have yet to take place.

Has anyone been arrested?

Six men and one woman were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder. They remained in police custody this evening.

Is this believed to be linked to other recent stabbings in Sheffield?

Police say they believe this is an ‘isolated’ incident but patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure members of the public.

Is Valley Centertainment open?

It remains open as normal. Cineworld Sheffield said entry to the cinema was via the Starbucks store, while the police cordon remained in place.

How can members of the public help police?

Police have asked for anyone with information to call 101, quoting the incident number 950 of September 21. Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.