Man dies following assault at Sheffield Centertainment

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man, believed to be in his 20s, died following an assault last night at Sheffield Valley Centertainment.

At around 9.20pm yesterday, officers were called to reports of a fight and a man being assaulted outside the Cineworld cinema.

A forensic tent remains in place at Valley Centertainment where a man was assaulted and later died

Upon arrival, police discovered patches of blood but no victim.

READ MORE: Police forensic tent in place at Sheffield Centertainment

They then received notification that an injured man had been taken to Northern General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

A man died is hospital following an assault last night outside of the Cineworld cinema at Valley Centertainment

CRIME: Gunmen still at large after FOUR shootings in Sheffield in one week

Six men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder overnight, and they remain in police custody this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “I’d urge anyone who was in the area yesterday evening who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.”

READ MORE: Police uncover multiple weapons during knife-crackdown in South Yorkshire

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 850 of September 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene today, and the cinema is open.