Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: Police patrols stepped up and seven people arrested

Police patrols have been stepped up after a man was fatally assaulted outside a cinema in Sheffield.

A man believed to be in his 20s died following reports of an assault outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment, where police were called at around 9.20pm yesterday evening.

Police at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield where a man was fatally assaulted on Friday night

READ MORE: Cinema-goers shock after Sheffield Centertainment assault leaves man dead

Six men and one woman were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody today.

Police today moved to reassure members of the public that it was an ‘isolated’ attack and police patrols had been stepped up in the area.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are confident that this was an isolated attack and we have made arrests in connection with this incident. We have increased patrols in the area to reassure the public."

READ MORE: Man dies following assault at Sheffield Centertainment

Police said earlier today that officers had found patches of blood but no victim when they arrived at the scene but later learned an injured man had been taken to Northern General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “I’d urge anyone who was in the area yesterday evening who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.

READ MORE: Woman slashed in neck in Sheffield

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 950 of September 21.