Sheffield Centertainment murder investigation: Police appeal for dashcam footage

Detectives investigating a fatal attack at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield have appealed for any dashcam footage which could help them.

Officers were called last night at around 9.20pm to reports of fighting and a man being assaulted outside the Cineworld cinema.

A forensics test in place at the scene of the fatal assault at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Six men and one woman who were arrested ovenight on suspicion of murder all remain in police custody

Detectives investigating the death of a man outside a Sheffield cinema are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Police at the scene of the fatal assault at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield

At around 9.20pm yesterday (Friday 21 September) officers were called to reports of fighting and a man being assaulted outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield.

Upon arrival, officers discovered patches of blood but no victim. Police then received notification that an injured man had been taken to Northern General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Six men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “It’s crucial that we gather as much evidence as possible as we work to establish the full circumstances of this assault.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was at Centertainment between 9pm and 9.30pm last night who saw or heard anything suspicious but I’m also keen to speak to anyone with a dashcam, in particular taxi drivers dropping people off in and around the area.

He added: “I appreciate that this has been an extremely distressing incident for both the people who were at Centertainment last night but also the wider public.

“Our investigation is moving incredibly quickly and the seven people arrested remain in police custody.

“There will be additional patrols in the Centertainment area tonight but I can reassure members of the public that we do not believe there to be any wider risk.”

Anyone with information about the assault should contact 101 quoting incident number 950 of 21 September 2018, or call Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.