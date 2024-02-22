Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four 14-week-old kittens that were thrown from a car into a Sheffield woodland by a couple who then fled the scene are now available for adoption from the RSPCA.

The four siblings have been named after famous cheeses. These two are Gouda and Gorgonzola.

The incident was witnessed by a shocked council worker who then rushed to the aid of the tiny and traumatised kittens, who were abandoned in a box, near the entrance to Herdings Park Woods in Herdings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took the kittens into the care of the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, in Attercliffe, where they are now recovering from their ordeal.

Four kittens that were thrown from a car window in Sheffield are now up for adoption. This one is named Emmental.

An investigation has been launched to find the couple responsible for the incident which happened around 11.30am on Thursday, February 15.

Hayley Crookes, animal care assistant at the branch, said: “A council worker was parked in a layby when he saw a vehicle drive to the entrance of the park and a couple got out and threw a box into the woods before they sped away.

This one is named Mozzarella.The kittens were placed in a cardboard box and thrown out the window of a car by a couple in Sheffield.

“He was worried about what was inside the box so rushed to retrieve it and found the scared kittens inside so brought them into our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was quite shocked about what he had seen and as an animal lover was so focussed on getting help he didn’t take note of the make and model of the car but said it was a couple in their forties who were responsible.

“We are now appealing to find the people responsible as we are worried they may have other animals in their care which need help and we don’t want another horrific situation like this.”

The three boys and one girl - who have been named with a cheese theme as Emmental (girl), Gouda, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella by staff - have done well in charity’s care and will now be available for adoption and you can find out more by visiting the Sheffield branch website here.

The RSPCA has revealed that incidents of animals being abandoned are at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA’s emergency line received 20,999 reports. This was higher than in 2022 (19,645), 2021 (17,179) and 2020 (16,118).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about this incident should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.