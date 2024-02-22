Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment two America fighter jets flew low over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, in tribute to a bomber crew killed during World War Two.

The United States Air Force sent the F15 Strike Eagle aircraft over the park this morning for a flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of the fatal crash of the B17 Mi Amigo, which crashed in the park in 1944, and is shown in the video.

The two jets flew low over the part at 11am this morning, flying in from East to West.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered for the flypast, including Tony Foulds, who witnessed the crash in 1944.