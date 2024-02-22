Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield woman landed a £140 bill for dropping a cigarette butt onto the ground at a city train station.

Katie Bullimore, of Thornbridge Drive, discarded the cigarette while at Sheffield Railway Station on August 31, 2022.

Whether it was done thoughtlessly or on purpose, the 22-year-old ended up in Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 14, where she was handed a £40 fine and ordered to pay £101 in costs and surcharges.

It was just one of many cases heard at the court week, including the sentencing of a prolific shoplifter who repeatedly targeted Meadowhall and a man who drove at 90mph on Sheffield Parkway with no seatbelt.

Here are all the latest convictions heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 12 - 16, 2024.

Littering and waste-related offences

Anezka Kovacs, no age given, of Owler Lane; failed to remove accumulations of household waste from property on Owler Lane despite abatement notice; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £150.

Elias Kovacs, no age given, of Owler Lane; failed to remove accumulations of household waste from property on Owler Lane despite abatement notice; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £150.

Theft

Richard Andrews, 57, of Pitsmoor Road; breach of conditional discharge, activation of previous sentence (theft of washing detergent, use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 14 days prison.

Daniel Smith, 37, of Tennyson Road, Rotherham; Theft (nine counts, total value £820.59; stole Nike duffle bag from man at railway station in Rotherham; gloves and soap from Marks and Spencer’s); five candle sets from Yankee Candle; two light fittings from Next; makeup from Superdrug, two counts; Batteries from Superdrug; eight wallets and three bottles of aftershave from River Island; groceries from Tesco Express); compensation £400, surcharge £154, 26 weeks prison suspended for two years, drug rehabilitation requirement).

Driving-related offences

Daniel Slator, 42, of Hucklow Road; drink-driving (twice over limit), without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Eimantas Augustinavicius, 20, of Cuthbert Cooper Place; driving without due care and attention (speeding at 90mph, swerving in between lanes around other drivers), without seatbelt; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, six points.

Shpendi Kapllani, 36, of Tickhill Drive; failed to comply with zig-zag lines at zebra crossing; fined £310, surcharge £56, costs £110, three points.

Sajmir Doka, 35, of Addy Street; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Santino Dolinski, 21, of Willington Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Simeon Georgiev Filipov, 40, of Alderson Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Cosmin-Georgian Ionescu, 25, of Vickers Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

Jugers Xhixhabesi, 25, of Chippinghouse Road; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Emil Kandrac, 65, of Cammell Road; Speeding (101mph in a 70mph area), without insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for 56 days.

Moheeb Ahmed Minhas, 23, of Ellesmere Road North; driving without insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £110, six points.