Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Woman lands £140 bill for dropping cigarette butt at Sheffield Railway Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield woman landed a £140 bill for dropping a cigarette butt onto the ground at a city train station.
Katie Bullimore, of Thornbridge Drive, discarded the cigarette while at Sheffield Railway Station on August 31, 2022.
Whether it was done thoughtlessly or on purpose, the 22-year-old ended up in Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 14, where she was handed a £40 fine and ordered to pay £101 in costs and surcharges.
It was just one of many cases heard at the court week, including the sentencing of a prolific shoplifter who repeatedly targeted Meadowhall and a man who drove at 90mph on Sheffield Parkway with no seatbelt.
Here are all the latest convictions heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 12 - 16, 2024.
Sheffield Magistrates' Court convictions, February 12 - 16, 2024
Littering and waste-related offences
Katie Bullimore, 22, of Thornbridge Drive; littering (dropping a cigarette in Sheffield Railway Station); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.
Anezka Kovacs, no age given, of Owler Lane; failed to remove accumulations of household waste from property on Owler Lane despite abatement notice; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £150.
Elias Kovacs, no age given, of Owler Lane; failed to remove accumulations of household waste from property on Owler Lane despite abatement notice; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £150.
Theft
Richard Andrews, 57, of Pitsmoor Road; breach of conditional discharge, activation of previous sentence (theft of washing detergent, use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 14 days prison.
Daniel Smith, 37, of Tennyson Road, Rotherham; Theft (nine counts, total value £820.59; stole Nike duffle bag from man at railway station in Rotherham; gloves and soap from Marks and Spencer’s); five candle sets from Yankee Candle; two light fittings from Next; makeup from Superdrug, two counts; Batteries from Superdrug; eight wallets and three bottles of aftershave from River Island; groceries from Tesco Express); compensation £400, surcharge £154, 26 weeks prison suspended for two years, drug rehabilitation requirement).
Driving-related offences
Daniel Slator, 42, of Hucklow Road; drink-driving (twice over limit), without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.
Eimantas Augustinavicius, 20, of Cuthbert Cooper Place; driving without due care and attention (speeding at 90mph, swerving in between lanes around other drivers), without seatbelt; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, six points.
Shpendi Kapllani, 36, of Tickhill Drive; failed to comply with zig-zag lines at zebra crossing; fined £310, surcharge £56, costs £110, three points.
Sajmir Doka, 35, of Addy Street; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Santino Dolinski, 21, of Willington Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Simeon Georgiev Filipov, 40, of Alderson Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Cosmin-Georgian Ionescu, 25, of Vickers Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.
Jugers Xhixhabesi, 25, of Chippinghouse Road; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.
Emil Kandrac, 65, of Cammell Road; Speeding (101mph in a 70mph area), without insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for 56 days.
Moheeb Ahmed Minhas, 23, of Ellesmere Road North; driving without insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £110, six points.
Oliver Nigel Cranswick, 31, of Worksop Road; speeding (53mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points.