Bolehills Park Sheffield: Large dog reported loose by worried residents had escaped police training centre
A large black dog was reported loose by worried residents at a popular Sheffield beauty spot, after escaping from a police dog training centre.
The animal, a black Dutch-Herder dog, had run for miles after its lead broke at the South Yorkshire Police training centre, near Hillsborough on Monday. The breed is related to the German Shepherd.
It was later seen by worried locals at the Bolehills recreation ground, near Northfield Road, in Crookes. It is understood residents had called both Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police about the dog.
Some residents raised concerns because of fears for people, while others raised concerns over the safety of the dog.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the dog had escaped from the force's Niagara training centre, where it had been under assessment.
In a statement, the force said: "On Monday, February 19, a black Dutch-Herder dog ran off from SYP’s training centre in Niagara when the collar it was wearing snapped.
"The dog is not police-trained and is a family pet, but was being assessed by police dog trainers.
"Officers searching the area were alerted by members of the public to a dog in the Crookes area of Sheffield, where they located the missing dog in a frightened and anxious state.
"The dog was returned safely to its owners after being checked by a vet."
The statement added that no injuries to people or other animals were reported while the dog was loose.
Officers added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who helped return him home."