Sheffield boy, 15, to go on trial today accused of murder 

A Sheffield boy, aged 15, is to go on trial today accused of killing another teenage boy.
The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering 15-year-old Samuel Baker, who was stabbed to death on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, on May 24.
Samuel was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.
A post mortem examination revealed he died of stab wounds to his chest.
The suspect’s trial is to be held at Sheffield Crown Court.