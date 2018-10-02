Sheffield boy, 15, to go on trial today accused of murder 

A Sheffield boy, aged 15, is to go on trial today accused of killing another teenage boy.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering 15-year-old Samuel Baker, who was stabbed to death on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, on May 24.

CRIME: Funeral to be held for young man stabbed to death in Sheffield

Samuel was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

PROBE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

A post mortem examination revealed he died of stab wounds to his chest.

POLICE: Gun fired during disturbance near Sheffield



The suspect’s trial is to be held at Sheffield Crown Court.