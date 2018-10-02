Funeral to be held for young man stabbed to death in Sheffield 

The funeral is to be held today for a young man stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

He was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery but died four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

His killer is still at large.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are also trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, over the death.

They believe he could hold vital information about the murder.

He is said to be deliberately evading arrest and a warning has been issued that anyone found to be shielding him faces prosecution.

Kavan’s funeral is to be held at Bushfire Ministries on Halifax Road at 11.30am today.

There will be a short procession, with a horse drawn carriage, along Halifax Road at 11.15am just before the service starts.

Anyone with information on the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.