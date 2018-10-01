Gun fired during disturbance near Sheffield

A gun was fired during a disturbance near Sheffield last night.

Police officers were alerted to the disturbance in Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at 6.45pm and a number of callers claimed a gun has been fired.

Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The crime scene was cordoned off last night while initial enquiries were carried out.

Derbyshire Police said the cordon is expected to remain in place for some time today.

Extra police patrols have been ordered in Killamarsh for the next few days.

Witnesses or any motorists with dash cam footage should call Derbyshire Police on 101, ask for Chesterfield CID and quote 1101-300918.