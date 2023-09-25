Sheffield bin strikes called off after refuse collectors accept new pay offer from Veolia
A two-day bin strike planned for Sheffield has been called off after workers accepted a new pay deal at the eleventh hour.
Refuse collectors working for Veolia, which carries out waste and recycling services for Sheffield City Council, were set to stage a two-day walkout on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27.
But Veolia confirmed today, Monday, September 25, that the planned strike action would not be taking place and all recycling and waste collections would operate as usual on those days.
The GMB union told The Star: "Refuse collectors in Sheffield have accepted a new pay offer and the strikes have been called off."
Residents whose bins are normally emptied on Tuesdays and Wednesdays had been advised to leave them out to be collected over the weekend just gone.
Veolia said today: "If your bin was not emptied over the weekend, please put it out for collection before 7am on your usual collection day. Crews are now operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation. Tell your neighbours - spread the word."
The Star previously reported how GMB members had rejected what the union described as a below-inflation pay offer of an eight per cent rise backdated to May 2023 and a one-off £100 payment, followed by a two per cent rise in May next year.
Veolia told The Star last week that it had put forward an improved two-year pay offer, on which GMB members were being balloted, and that it 'remained committed to reaching a fair deal that recognises the hard work of our people'.