A two-day bin strike planned for Sheffield has been called off after workers accepted a new pay deal at the eleventh hour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Refuse collectors working for Veolia, which carries out waste and recycling services for Sheffield City Council, were set to stage a two-day walkout on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27.

Bin collections in Sheffield will go ahead as normal this week after a two-day strike by refuse workers was called off following a new pay offer from Veolia

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Veolia confirmed today, Monday, September 25, that the planned strike action would not be taking place and all recycling and waste collections would operate as usual on those days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMB union told The Star: "Refuse collectors in Sheffield have accepted a new pay offer and the strikes have been called off."

Residents whose bins are normally emptied on Tuesdays and Wednesdays had been advised to leave them out to be collected over the weekend just gone.

Veolia said today: "If your bin was not emptied over the weekend, please put it out for collection before 7am on your usual collection day. Crews are now operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation. Tell your neighbours - spread the word."

The Star previously reported how GMB members had rejected what the union described as a below-inflation pay offer of an eight per cent rise backdated to May 2023 and a one-off £100 payment, followed by a two per cent rise in May next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad