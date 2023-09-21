Wes and Amy quit their 40 hour working weeks in Sheffield to live and travel full time on their narrowboat - called Gregory's Girl.

A Sheffield couple who quit the "rat race" to live off-grid and travel full time in their boat have spoken about their unique day-to-day life.

Amy Cross, 28, and her partner, Wes Arthur, 30, a designer, were sick of their 40 hour working weeks in the Steel City.

Set on choosing their own hours and avoiding overtime, they decided to overhaul their lifestyle - ditching their rented £675-a-month three-bedroom home and changing their jobs to have "less responsibility and stress".

Amy Cross, a content creator, from Nottingham, said: "We were working full time and renting our house. We were looking for what was next.

"We weren't excited about the prospect of getting a mortgage and a house."

Instead the couple spent £48k on a 50ft narrowboat - named Gregory's Girl - in June 2021. Both now work remotely from their boat and sail around the UK - having travelled through Wales, the Midlands, and down the entire length of the River Thames.

Wes and Amy quit their jobs in Sheffield in order to travel full time on their narrowboat, Gregory's Girl. (Photo courtesy of SWNS)

Since moving onto the water, Amy and Wes say they feel "free" - having sailed the length of the UK alongside their Labrador cross, Rufus, and rabbit, Rupert.

Wes, originally from Lincoln, added: "We have always been interested in travelling.

"Our favourite holidays have been city breaks - where we can do a lot of travelling - and we were toying with the idea of getting a van and travelling around Europe."

The pair live with their dog, Rufus, and Rabbit, Rupert. (Photo courtesy of SWNS)

Amy and Wes stumbled across narrowboats and rented one out for the winter of 2020 to see if it was something they could do full-time.

After spending a few months on a rented boat, the couple took out a personal bank loan for their boat.

Amy said: "She was the third boat we viewed, and we have been on her ever since - we absolutely love her.

"We had certain things we definitely knew we wanted. We wanted a cruiser stern - a larger boat with outside space - as we knew we wanted the dog out with us and wanted to be comfortable.

Amy and Wes quit the "rat race" to live permanently on the water in their narrowboat. (Photo courtesy of SWNS)

"We also wanted a reverse layout - a lot of narrowboats have you enter through the bedroom, but we didn't want that and wanted to walk through to the kitchen."

Amy and Wes say moving onto the boat made them re-evaluate their lives.

Amy quit her full-time job in admin to focus on content creation, and Wes resigned from a role as a lead gaming designer and now works as a designer.

Wes said: "A lot of it comes down to feeling like we are in control of what we want to do... One of the main things for me was that a few months into living on the boat, Amy quit her job.

The pair's boat has a "reverse layout" meaning you enter the boat into the kitchen, rather than the bedroom. (Photo courtesy of SWNS)

"I was in a high-ranking job, but after a while, I stepped down and moved to a different company where I could have less responsibility and stress. It has allowed me to focus on my mental health and adventure rather than constantly trying to grind money."

Amy said that her family was really supportive of the move but were upset they would see the couple less due to them having to move the boat around.

She said: "On the most part, they were all really happy - there were definitely some questions about how things would work.

"There was some scepticism, but overall, they were really excited and supportive.

Amy and Wes move the boat once a week, and their adventures have taken them through Wales, the Midlands, and down the entire length of the River Thames.

Wes said: "We bought the boat near Chester.... We have done the whole of north Wales, headed east and went near Nottingham, and then since we have come south through Leicester.