Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The GMB union says senior teaching assistants are missing out on more than £11,000 a year compared to Sheffield Council workers in comparable male dominated roles. File photo by RADAR

Thousands of women are set to launch an equal pay claim against Sheffield Council for what has been called a 'truly scandalous' imbalance in wages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GMB union claims some female workers are missing out on up to £11,000 a year as the council's job evaluation scheme 'routinely discriminates against women dominated roles' like cleaning, caring and housing allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claim is being officially launched today, Monday, September 25, at the Women of Steel statue in Barker's Pool.

According to research by the GMB, senior teaching assistants who are on grade 5 and working full time are underpaid by £11,383 compared with night-time noise officers (grade 7). Care managers (grade 6) are paid £8,351 less than cemetery supervisors (grade 7), the union says, and cleaners (grade 1) earn £1,710 less than caretakers (grade 3).

The GMB is urging female council workers in Sheffield to get in touch to discuss whether they have a claim.

Sue Wood, senior organiser for the GMB, said: "What we have uncovered in Sheffield is truly scandalous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council are using a rotten job allocation scheme that actively discriminates against its female workforce and opens up thousands of potential equal pay claims.

"We are determined that this injustice must end and call upon the Town Hall to step up, commit to ending this blatant discrimination and scrap this unfair scheme.”

Councillor Fran Belbin, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council, said: "Sheffield City Council has positive and long-standing relationships with the trade unions, including GMB, and we work with them using an evaluation scheme to ensure that council jobs are reviewed and graded fairly. We have had this scheme in place since 2010 and it includes an appeals process.