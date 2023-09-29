Police have announced a woman seriously injured in an A57 car crash near Sheffield on Sunday has now died

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash on the A57 on the outskirts of Sheffield, has tragically died, police have announced.

The woman was among four people seriously injured in a collision which involved two cars on the stretch of road between Sheffield and the start of the Snake Pass, at Hollow Meadows. It was on a remote stretch of the road between Ladybower and Lodge Lane.

The 53-year-old woman's family has asked police not to release her name.

The said news has sparked a further appeal for information by South Yorkshire Police, as they try to piece together what happened in the incident on Sunday afternoon, and want anyone with information to contact them online.

The A57 at the junction with Rod Side

The force said in a statement: Our officers are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses and information after a woman involved in a serious collision in Sheffield on Sunday (September 24) has sadly died.

"At around 3.55pm, it is reported an Audi A1 and Citroen DS3 collided on the A57, near the junction of Rod Side, leaving four people seriously injured.

"A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and sadly died yesterday (Thursday September 28) as a result of her injuries."

They are asking any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference number 647 of September 24, or online on their online portal