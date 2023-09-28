Sheffield crash: Four people seriously injured in two-car collision on A57 as police ask for information
Police are asking for information that could shed light on the serious crash
Police are asking for help after four people were seriously injured in a two-car collision in Sheffield.
On September 24, at around 3.55pm, an Audi A1 and Citroen DS3 crashed on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.
It happened close to the junction with Rod Side, past Hollow Meadows.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
PC Rob Parker, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are urging the public to get in touch if they have any information that they think may help with our enquiries.
"This incident has left four people seriously injured, with one person’s injuries considered life-changing.
"Were you in the area at the time and possibly have any dash-cam footage that could help with investigations? Please do get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 647 of September 24, 2023."