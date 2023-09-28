Police are asking for information that could shed light on the serious crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for help after four people were seriously injured in a two-car collision in Sheffield.

On September 24, at around 3.55pm, an Audi A1 and Citroen DS3 crashed on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened close to the junction with Rod Side, past Hollow Meadows.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A crash between an Audi A1 and a Citroen DS3 on the A57 left four people seriously injured, one of them in a "life changing" way.

PC Rob Parker, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are urging the public to get in touch if they have any information that they think may help with our enquiries.

"This incident has left four people seriously injured, with one person’s injuries considered life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad