Four people are in hospital following a crash on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester, South Yorkshire Police said. File photo

Four people are in hospital, one with life-changing injuries, after a crash on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.

Emergency services were called yesterday, Sunday, September 25, at around 3.50pm to reports of a collision involving and Audi A1 and a Citroen, near the Junction with Rod Side, past Hollow Meadows.

South Yorkshire Police today said: "Officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews attended the scene. Four people currently remain in hospital, where one person’s injuries are considered life changing.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing. If you have any information that may help officers with their investigations, please call 101 and quote incident number 647 of 24 September 2023."