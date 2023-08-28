News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

Snake Pass bus: Sheffield to Glossop bus across A57 included in new timetables

Bus across Snake Pass included in latest timetable changes announced by officials

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

A Snake Pass bus service is to run at weekends, under plans revealed by transport bosses.

The route is among a number of services outlines by Travel South Yorkshire, among a string of changes to timetables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service , the number 257, will be operated by Hulleys of Baslow, and will operate on Sundays.

The timetable changes state of the route: "Sheffield - Derwent - Bakewell/Castleton: From September 3 there will be timetable changes on all days of the week. There will also be additional evening journeys on Mondays to Saturdays.

"On Sundays, buses do not serve Bamford but instead extend over Snake Pass to Glossop, Hayfield, Chapel-en-le-Firth and Castleton."

A previous service across the snake pass was withdrawn in January 2022 because it did not attracted enough passengers to make it viable.

There was upset when the service was withdrawn.

Those who raised complaints at the time included the High Peak MP Robert Largan, who said at the time: “I am really disappointed that the X57 bus service will be withdrawn from January."

Related topics:TimetablesSheffieldA57PassengersBusesBamford