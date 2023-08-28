Bus across Snake Pass included in latest timetable changes announced by officials

A Snake Pass bus service is to run at weekends, under plans revealed by transport bosses.

The route is among a number of services outlines by Travel South Yorkshire, among a string of changes to timetables.

The service , the number 257, will be operated by Hulleys of Baslow, and will operate on Sundays.

The timetable changes state of the route: "Sheffield - Derwent - Bakewell/Castleton: From September 3 there will be timetable changes on all days of the week. There will also be additional evening journeys on Mondays to Saturdays.

"On Sundays, buses do not serve Bamford but instead extend over Snake Pass to Glossop, Hayfield, Chapel-en-le-Firth and Castleton."

A previous service across the snake pass was withdrawn in January 2022 because it did not attracted enough passengers to make it viable.

There was upset when the service was withdrawn.