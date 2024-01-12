The global launch also means the Meadowhall dome will now be seen around the world.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of Sheffield's-own Self Esteem who missed their chance at owning a T-shirt of her iconic Glastonbury outfit are in luck.

The Steel City artist, stunned audiences in the summer of 2022 when she arrived on stage in a brassiere designed after the Meadowhall Shopping Centre and gave a critically acclaimed show.

Sheffield's-own Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, has teamed up with Breast Cancer Now to re-release a T-shirt based on her Glastonbury outfit, itself based on the Meadowhall shopping centre dome. Pictures by Breast Cancer Now, Jamie MacMillan with permission granted to Meadowhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, a limited-run white T-shirt based on the brassiere in aid of breast cancer was launched exclusively at the Sheffield shopping centre to huge demand.

Now, Self Esteem - true name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - has teamed up with Meadowhall again to raise even more money with a new black version of the shirt on sale now.

Rebecca Lucy Tayor, aka Self Esteem, on stage at Glastonbury in 2022 wearing the Meadowhall-inspired brassiere. Image by Jamie MacMillan with permission granted to Meadowhall.

And, this time, the tee is on offer and shipping worldwide from the official Self Esteem website, with all profits going to charity.

The partnership aims to use the iconic visual to get more people talking about breast cancer and raise important funds to put towards Breast Cancer Now’s research and support for people affected by the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with one woman diagnosed every ten minutes, yet new research from Breast Cancer Now reveals that more than two in five women in the UK do not check their breasts regularly for possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The T-shirts have been created in collaboration with Ollie Spragley, the designer of the original Glastonbury outfit, who has his own personal experience of breast cancer with this year marking the tenth anniversary of his mother passing due to the illness.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor said: "I was blown away by the reaction to the outfit after Glastonbury, especially after wearing something that was so personal to me. But to be able to take that iconic image and use it to raise awareness and funds for such an incredibly important cause, that really is special.

"The reaction to the T-shirt at Meadowhall has been amazing and so many people have been asking us to make it available online, so we’re really excited to make it happen and hopefully make a real difference for a great charity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "I remember seeing the Glastonbury outfit for the first time and feeling so proud that we, as a centre, had made such a positive impression on someone of Self Esteem’s magnitude. To be able to work with her on a campaign that will not only raise funds for a such a vital cause, but also help to spread awareness within our community and beyond, is quite simply amazing.

"The response we’ve seen in the centre so far has been incredible and we’ve had the chance to hear so many inspiring stories from people buying their own T-shirt.

"Now to go one step further and offer the T-shirt globally to raise even more funds for such a brilliant charity is really exciting and we can’t wait to see people around the world sporting our iconic Meadowhall domes."