Sheffield parents have just one week to make sure their little ones have a place to start at primary school in September 2024.

For children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, the deadline for applying for Reception year and securing them their place in class after leaving nursery is on January 15.

For those who have yet to decide which schools are ideal for their children, now is the time to make your choice.

To help you with the decision, the Star has listed the 10 Sheffield primary schools that in 2023 scored the highest in their SAT results.

The SAT scores - the exams taken at the end of Year 6 - for every school in the Steel City have been released by the Department for Education for the first time since 2019. Primary school assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

It works by giving each primary school a score out of 120 using the results of their SAT assessments in reading, mathematics, and writing in 2023 to create an average.

They also show how many pupils have met the DfE's 'scaled expected standard', essentially meaning whether they get at least 51 per cent in all three subjects.

Below are the top 20 Sheffield primary schools based on their SAT results, as well as their current Ofsted rating.

According to the Sheffield City Council , the deadline for primary school faces for the school year beginning September 2024 is on Monday, January 15. If you apply late, your application will be considered after all others so you will have less chance of obtaining a place at your preferred school.

You can get all the information to apply for primary schools through the Sheffield City Council website . The online application is now closed but parents and guardians can contact the Primary Admissions Team on 0114 273 5766 or by email at [email protected].

Sheffield City Council said the Primary Admissions Team will confirm your application within three weeks of receiving it. If you do not receive an acknowledgement within this time you should contact The Primary Admissions Team.

A letter will then be sent to your home address on April 17 where you will be informed of your single allocated school place, which may or may not be one of your three preferences.

Oughtibridge Primary School was the best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2022/23, with an average score of 110.7. An exceptionally high 90 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. Oughtibridge has not been inspected by Ofsted since it converted into an academy in 2019, but the site was rated 'Outstanding' prior to that in a report from 2013.

Westways Primary School was the second best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2022/23, with an average score of 110.3. A very high 85 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. It is currently rated Good by Ofsted based on a report from 2018.

Ecclesall Primary School was the third best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2022/23, with an average score of 109.7. A very high 79 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. It is currently rated Good by Ofsted based on a report from 2023.